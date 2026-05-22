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Mike D.'s avatar
Mike D.
4h

graft and grift are part of tRumps DNA.

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Sally Stevens's avatar
Sally Stevens
3h

Judd, you are so remarkable - brave, intelligent, committed - I am so grateful for you and I learned about you from Nicholas Kristol, another journalist/human being I so admire!! I receive 2 "Paid Subsccriber" emails from you daily, plus one "Unpaid" - I would like to just send a donation if I could, and continue - ALL OF US who read of your incredible work are so lucky to be a part of your community. THANK YOU.

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