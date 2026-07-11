PopInfo Weekly: Predictions, prescriptions, and payouts
After CNN and CNBC struck landmark deals with Kalshi in December, both networks have extensively promoted the prediction market to viewers. But the financial relationship between the networks and Kalshi is disclosed inconsistently. A Popular Information and Public Notice investigation found that CNBC has published 58 articles since December that do little more than advertise the existence of a Kalshi market. In at least 22 cases, CNBC did not disclose its financial conflict.
A White House official recently claimed that the Iran War has cost $30 billion. But a new comprehensive analysis, published exclusively in Popular Information, demonstrated that the direct cost of the Iran War was at least $103 billion over the first 120 days.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has led an effort by the Trump administration to discourage the use of antidepressants. His claims about antidepressants mirror those of the Church of Scientology, which has targeted psychiatric medications, and psychiatry in general, for decades. Notably, Kennedy has an ongoing financial relationship with a law firm connected to Scientology that has pursued numerous lawsuits against antidepressant manufacturers.
The best of the rest
An analysis by ProPublica found that “unaccompanied minors living in the U.S. are being detained and removed at about three times the rate they were during the last” Trump administration. (ProPublica)
“Mamdani asked [New Yorkers] to keep air conditioning at 78 degrees. A wave [of] criticism hit online. A[n] MSNBC broadcast pointed out the US Department of Energy recommends that 78 degree figure. Immediately after, the US Department of Energy deleted 6,000 web pages related to energy saving.” (Bluesky)
A survey conducted by federal workers that were laid off by DOGE found that many people have struggled to find new work. The survey found that around 40 percent of people job searched “for at least six months,” and “almost 17 percent remained unemployed” after a year. Over two-thirds of people reported taking a pay cut at a new job. (Mother Jones)
The Federal Trade Commission has taken the unusual step of investigating medical professional associations that have issued guidance on care for transgender youth, even suing in one case. (The 19th)
“Nearly 1 million people who bought President Trump’s memecoin have lost money through the end of June, according to a report by the cryptocurrency analytics firm Nansen. Their losses total $3.81 billion.” (New York Times)
Numerical information
$5.8 million: A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll after the Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal of a 2023 jury verdict that found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump appealed the decision, but a federal appeals court rejected the effort late Wednesday.
$350 billion: In a Tuesday post on Truth Social, Trump asked Congress to approve a massive new spending bill for the Defense Department.
$3.47: The price of gas at 25 White House-promoted “Freedom Fuel” gas stations, which the White House hailed as an affordability win. In 2024, during the Biden administration, gas averaged $3.30 per gallon. The current average price of gas is $3.84.
Quote of the week
“It’s really a question of whether or not you believe the woman. A lot of people say big falsehoods.”
– Trump on Graham Platner, who dropped out of the U.S. Senate race after a woman accused Platner of rape.
Could the children in the photo look a little more bored and miserable?
Bill O'Brien: Profiles in cowardice: Dems needed permission to have principals
https://www.unionleader.com/opinion/op-eds/bill-obrien-profiles-in-cowardice-dems-needed-permission-to-have-principals/article_fdd83ad0-1c0a-40e6-a19c-e2081e16f150.html
"Some will say these were hard calls. They were not. Patterns of misbehavior matter. Credibility matters. Values matter most when they cost something. Democrats did not need a final, explosive allegation to decide Platner’s record was incompatible with public office. All along, it was as plain as the Nazi SS tattoo on his chest."
"What would courage have looked like? Early, unequivocal lines; no tolerance for bigotry; no hedging on alleged violence against women. Ever. Leaders saying plainly, before the tidal wave of condemnation, that a pattern of cruelty and hate disqualifies a person from office."
"If New Hampshire Democrats still want to claim the mantle of a party that protects the vulnerable, values character and keeps faith with its ideals, they must relearn a simple habit: say no before the pollster does. Draw bright lines of minimal integrity and keep them bright. Tell the truth early.
When leaders choose caution over conscience, the damage does not end with one candidate or one race. It teaches a generation that standards bend to expedience. And there is no quicker way to lose not only elections, but the reason they matter."
Nazi Propaganda
"The Nazis effectively used propaganda to win the support of millions of Germans in a democracy and, later in a dictatorship, to facilitate persecution, war, and ultimately genocide. The stereotypes and images found in Nazi propaganda were not new, but were already familiar to their intended audience."
UNITED STATES HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL MUSEUM
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nazi-propaganda
The foundation of the Nazi Party of Germany is the Democratic Party of the USA. You may read about this on the internet.
Donald Trump is a hundred times worse human being than Graham Platner and the COWARDS Bill O'Brien, John E. Sununu, Scott Brown do not care. Trump is second biggest Fascist after Hitler and second worst President after Andrew Jackson. The life of Andrew Jackson was saved by Cherokees who fought with him against the British. Traitor Andrew Jackson then used Trail of Tears Death March to steal lands from and murder Native Americans. Ever wonder why you do not get taught the REAL HISTORY of the USA in Public Schools?
Donald Trump is the biggest coward who has ever lived. Donald Trump being the biggest coward who has ever lived does not bother me.
When the biggest coward who has ever lived says he does not like people who have been captured, this does bother me.
Trump on John McCain: ‘I like people who weren’t captured’
https://apnews.com/article/id-cde31d2fa3a244d29de77b31a59b799a
Soldiers were forced to fight and die in Vietnam because of the Draft.
An Amendment to the Constitution that Eliminates the Draft as a Possibility
Thursday, February 15, 2007
Cowards - Bill O'Brien, John E. Sununu, Scott Brown have all shown they are enemies of our Prisoners of War. I knew most of the following before I was 10 years old in 1980 because of World War 2 movies I watched with my grandmother Ida Stremsky. Soldiers get captured after their planes are shot down by other planes. Soldier get captured after their planes are hit by ant-aircraft guns. Soldiers get captured after their ships are hit by bombs from planes. Ships get captured after they are hit from weapons from other ships. Tanks get captured after hit by weapons by other tanks.
I am a Patriot and a Real Republican Progressive Capitalist. If you do not want to vote for a coward for US Senate in Republican Primary this year, you may write in a candidate's name.
I ran for US Senate in 2002 and wrote
How to increase membership in the Republican Party
Sunday, July 21, 2002
by Kenneth Stremsky
https://www.thegreenpapers.com/Vox/?20020721-0
"One.
Republican candidates should distance themselves from President Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney who do not have much ethics because they have not told the American people everything they should tell them about their dealings with Enron and the oil industry. Their unwillingness to tell the truth makes me think there are bigger things they are trying to hide. I do not think the American people will re-elect another unethical President of the United States of America the way they did President Clinton."
DO BILL O'BRIEN, JOHN E. SUNUNU, AND SCOTT BROWN CARE THAT PUERTO RICO IS PART OF THE USA AND THAT SOLDIERS FROM PUERTO RICO HAVE DIED IN OUR MILITARY? Have any of the cowards in the FAKE REPUBLICAN PARTY said how lousy a job President Donald Trump did dealing with Hurricane in Puerto Rico. Soldiers and supplies were delivered by parachutes during WW2. Soldiers and supplies were delivered by helicopter during Korea. An elephant was delivered by parachutes from cargo plane dealing with Vietnam. Helicopters have often been used to help people deal with hurricanes. Obama helped people in Iraq with cargo planes. Soldiers are trained to jump out of helicopters into water and drag supplies to land.
Donald Trump used bankruptcy to steal from Veteran owned small businesses.
Do Bill O'Brien, John E. Sununu, Scott Brown care at all about the Rule of Law. I know the judges on the US Supreme Court of Corruption do not.
Amendment 14
Section 3.
No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.
The judges on the US Supreme Court of Corruption do not care that Trump needed before the general election for CONGRESS to give him permission to run for President again.
The USA is a Federal Republic and in a Federal Republic each state legislature gets to decide if a candidate for President has taken oath of office and then participated in an insurrection if Congress has not given the candidate permission to run again. Each state legislature in a Federal Republic gets to ban from its primary election and general election a candidate for President it believes has taken oath of office and then participated in an insurrection if candidate has not received from Congress permission to run again. A 10-year old after reading Amendment 14 should know Trump is not legitimate President.
PROFILES IN COWARDICE AND TREASON - DONALD TRUMP
PROFILES IN COWARDICE - BILL O'BRIEN, JOHN E. SUNUNU, SCOTT BROWN.
Please stop voting for Fake Republicans. They are destroying our state and our Republic. I have hated the Fake Republican Party for over 40 years. Our national debt was less than $1 trillion before imbecile and Fake Republican Ronald Reagan became President. Over 200 hundred of our Marines died in Lebanon because of Reagan's incompetence.
The Impact: Marines Reflect on Beirut Bombing After 40 Years
Posted on September 15, 2023
https://www.mca-marines.org/leatherneck/the-impact/
Marine base security is decided by President if not changed by Congress.
Embassy security is decided by Congress and not Secretary of State. Do fake Republicans in Congress know how to read?
Sincerely,
Kenneth Scot Stremsky
187 Poplar Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-647-5898