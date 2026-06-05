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A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
3h

I frequently substitute teach elementary students and can say with much authority that our Queens real estate mob boss sundowning as President bullies like a fourth grader, has the vocabulary of a third grader, the impulse control of a second grader and the hands of a first grader. So no, Donny, the pool is not larger than a skyscraper. While it is longer than a skyscraper placed on its side on the ground, its volume and area are not larger, not even close. Furthermore, it is called the reflecting pool as the shallow concrete basin has always REFLECTED the monuments. Now it is merely a pool that reflects nothing and means nothing, like your words. F in Math. F in English. FFFFF.

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Jim Pikala's avatar
Jim Pikala
3h

Another day, another trip to fantasy world. With all that is happening, his biggest task of the day was to have someone prepare a nonsensical poster board comparing the reflecting pool to buildings. Please wake me up and tell me the last 18 months have all been a long dream (nightmare).

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