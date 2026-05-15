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Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
13h

Convenient of Lara to publish a nice row of leering future felons. Wow. Some of them already escaped prison by legal shenanigans or have slipped investigation for the moment. Wow.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
12h

Trump & Co project corruption & fraud everywhere.

Of all Trump’s kleptocracy schemes, Trump’s $10 billion heist/shameless fleecing of the US Treasury/taxpayer funds is perhaps the most shameless. One of his criminal defense attorneys & now acting US Attorney General is proposing to “settle” Trump’s claims for Billions over leaking of his tax returns which other presidential candidates have released.

https://deanobeidallah.substack.com/p/trumps-10-billion-corruption-scheme?r=aexlz&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QxTnoiCuu4

https://newrepublic.com/article/210408/trump-irs-lawsuit-settlement-scandal

The Golden Age? Resist the authoritarianism of the MAGA gangsters & grifters! VoteBlue!

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