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Peter's avatar
Peter
12h

You almost have to feel sorry for Katie. Hired because she both looked good on TV and looked like Ivanka, her life of lies is now exposed. She may be, at least for a while, too toxic even for right wing media. And will certainly now go down in history as the shortest time unit in Trumpworld replacing the Scaramucci.

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Artie Negrin's avatar
Artie Negrin
12h

More than ever Popular Information is needed. What incredible work.

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