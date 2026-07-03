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Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
16hEdited

Dear Judd,

This is one week of Popinfo. One week of corruption beyond belief coupled with a lack of interest by our government to feed starving children in Africa - believable - but in our own communities? How low can we go? Your investigations are fire, and I bet you never imagined that in one week, you could cover more garbage than most administrations could not muster in eight years.

What we are fighting right now is not the corruption but the normalization of corruption. And the belief by some who are not making money, and the absolute belief by those who are that Twump is a hero, not the sick perverted despot that he is and always has been. How the f did we get here, Pogo?

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BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
15hEdited

Great picture: notice how well crowd control is working on the Mall during the Great American State Fair.

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