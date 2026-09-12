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judy boone's avatar
judy boone
3h

The whole Trump administration has been about hate, cruelty, retribution, greed, misinformation, fear-mongering and just attempting to give citizens a sense of hopelessness in America while he and his minions line their pockets and pillage the treasury. However, all citizens should combat this with a prayer of Gratitude for our Democracy (no matter what your beliefs are or are not) and pledge that you will do one small act of kindness every day to your fellow citizens no matter what color, ethnicity or religion they are. Look at them as other humans on their journeys through this life......we are all flawed humans but we fall down and then have to get up. We the People CAN make this world a better place.

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GingerLee's avatar
GingerLee
3h

as long as elon looses every damn dime let him spend even more

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