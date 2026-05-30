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Johanna Baynard's avatar
Johanna Baynard
11h

Dear Judd, I keep seeing (on social media) clips showing senators confronting Stephen Miller about these billion dollars and/or multi million dollar transfer from the U.S. treasury to slush funds and as payment of dubious invoices into corporations that were born yesterday and disappear the day after. Is anyone looking into Stephen Miller?

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
11h

Your post put a fine point on something that I wonder about. DJT takes from the US treasury as if it were his unlimited personal bank account. Are there no checks? Oh, I suppose it's Congress, where those in power will not check him. Is that the answer? Again the phrase comes to mind: Monsters will be monsters; they do what monsters do. The others are choosing--for whatever venal, cowardly reasons they have. Right now a UFC cage fight in front of our WH is at the top of the list of what makes me sick. Go watch your spectacles if you must; but to have that kind of display--reminiscent of the days of the Roman Colosseum--is for me a symbol of all that's wrong. At least that's my symbol for the moment. Others crowd in, vying for the top spot!

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