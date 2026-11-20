The State Bar of California has opened a formal investigation into former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, according to confidential correspondence obtained by Popular Information. Last month, Popular Information reported that Zacharia repeatedly described herself as a lawyer despite never being admitted to practice law in any state. The next day, the Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint against Zacharia, citing Popular Information’s reporting.

The controversy contributed to Trump ousting Zacharia less than a week after she became White House press secretary. Zacharia’s abrupt removal was a damaging development for Republicans in the days leading up to the midterm elections. “18 days until Election Day, and instead of driving this unifying message, Republicans are dealing with the fallout of Katie Zacharia’s firing after just five days on the job,” CNN’s Laura Coates said.

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Online sportsbooks, like DraftKings and FanDuel, spent at least $136 million on state elections this cycle. The money was funneled through a complex network of PACs, super PACs, party committees, and trade organizations, and it was spent to support or oppose 948 candidates across 36 states. Popular Information’s investigation is the first to show the full picture of the industry’s state-level spending.

Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, sent letters to multiple U.S. senators suggesting that he could criminally prosecute them if they investigate the Trump administration. Popular Information uncovered past comments where Reitz pledged to use investigations to “destroy” the left, even if he had no legal grounds to prosecute.

Nearly one in eight private U.S. hospitals are now owned by private equity firms. The nature of private equity — in which firms buy up companies, try to maximize profits, and create a quick return on investment — means private equity-owned hospitals take on huge amounts of debt and cut costs. This frequently leads to degraded patient care.

The Pentagon awarded a $5.8 million no-bid contract to American Education Solutions (AES) to implement an audit to remove “woke” content from the military’s K-12 schools. AES was founded last year by conservative activist Jordan Adams. Adams does not hold any degrees in education and his previous work was described by a school board member as “amateurish.”

The best of the rest

An analysis by the Texas Tribune found that “Texas cities and counties are giving away at least $1 billion in local property tax rebates to data centers” for few jobs in return. The Tribune found that “53 tax agreements across 34 data centers guaranteed 465 jobs in total — and roughly half of the agreements had no job stipulations.” (Texas Tribune)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is detaining green-card holders “over decades-old charges that did not come up when they applied for or renewed their green cards and that in the past would have resulted in a citation — not an effort to remove legal status.” (Washington Post)

Last year, Meta launched a school partnership program it said would make Instagram safer for children to use. But internal documents released as part of an ongoing lawsuit show that Meta views the program as a way to get more kids on the platform. Some of the documents discuss how to draw pre-teens to Instagram, even though Meta technically requires users to be 13. (NPR)

When Trump’s tariffs increased the cost of importing goods, most companies passed that cost on to consumers by raising prices. Now, some companies are getting refunds from the government. At least nine, including Stanley Black & Decker and the parent company of TJ Maxx, are using the refunds to give bonuses to executives (and other employees), rather than refund their customers. (ProPublica)

Numerical information

26 years: The U.S. has “lost its measles elimination status,” which it has held since 2000.

Nine: The final tally of Senate seats flipped by Democrats this midterm election, after Mary Peltola was declared the winner in Alaska this week.

$111.50: The opening share price of the AI company Anthropic after it went public on Thursday, a significant jump from the $83 offering price.

Quote of the week

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe it would’ve been much worse without that. But it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money.”

– Elon Musk during a Wednesday interview on the nearly $500 million he spent to support Republicans in the midterm elections.

Photo of the week

Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as China’s President Xi Jinping looks on before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on November 18. (Photo by Iori Sagisawa / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)