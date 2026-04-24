Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Babette's avatar
Babette
2h

Wow! And that photo makes me sick!

Reply
Share
pam smith's avatar
pam smith
2h

This photo should be a wake up call for the NCAA, the University of Georgia and their women athletes and recruits. The Athletic Director is probably up in arms over the testosterone in women's sports.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture